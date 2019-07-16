Three girls commit suicide during last week in Chitral

(@imziishan)

CHITRAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Three girls have committed suicide during last week in different areas of the district, police said here Tuesday.

According to details, Shazia Bibi ended her life by consuming poison in Shaghor area over poor marks in matriculation examination. She consumed poison due to which her condition worsened and was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital, but she succumbed to poison.

The other, Safeera Bibi from Torkhao, Wasich, also committed suicide by jumping into Chitral River. The relatives and rescue personnel continued search for the body, but it could not be recovered till filing of this report.

The sources said Safeera was good in her studies and got good marks in the exam. The reason behind the suicide was not ascertained. A day earlier, another girl, Razia Bibi, from Pengaigol village of Darosh ended her life by shooting herself down with a pistol.

Sources said the girl was suffering from epilepsy and she had also attempted suicide earlier.

Social circles have expressed concern over so many suicide cases in Chitral and the government's failure to stop this trend. According to various reports, the main reasons behind the suicides during the last couple of years is competition in examinations, poverty, lack of facilities, physical disorders and sometimes forced marriages. Employment opportunities are very limited in Chitral and most of the dwellers are doing private and other odd jobs in downtown districts and other provinces to financially support their families and make a living.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman had opened a women reporting centre at Chitral Police Station so that women could lodge their complaints with women police officers.