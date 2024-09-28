Three girls go missing in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Three young girls went missing and it sparked fears of a possible drowning in a nearby canal, in Kot Mubarak Dera Ghazi Khan.

The girls, aged between 11 and 14, had been missing since the previous day. Local police contacted Rescue 1122 early this morning, suspecting the girls might have drowned in the canal.

Rescue teams, including a motorbike ambulance, a rescue ambulance, and a Water & Search unit, responded swiftly, reached the spot. The search operation, led by incident commander Kanwar Faheem, started to trace the girls. However, during the operation, the police received clues suggesting the girls were safe and located elsewhere. The girls were, identified as Alisha (11), Aysia (12), and Eman (14). Police is continuing the investigation in this regard.