Three Girls Killed, As Many Injured Over Property Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Three girls killed, as many injured over property dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Three girls were murdered while three others injured over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, the tragic triple murder took place at Chak No 103 NB, where three women were killed and three others were injured allegedly by their parental uncle and his sons due to a property and family dispute.

Upon receiving information of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf rushed to the crime scene, accompanied by forensic teams, to oversee the investigation. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar and Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar also reached the site with a heavy police contingent.

The deceased have been identified as Qamar Batool, Alishba, and Maryam, while the injured women include Nimra, Mafiha, and Zainab. The injured were promptly shifted to hospital for treatment. The incident, which occurred early Tuesday morning, has sent shockwaves through the local community. Police officials assured that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated.

The DPO Sargodha personally visited the hospital to check on the injured victims and vowed that all culprits involved in this gruesome act would be brought to justice.

