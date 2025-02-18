Three Girls Killed, As Many Injured Over Property Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Three girls were murdered while three others injured over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station on Tuesday.
According to a press release issued by the DPO office, the tragic triple murder took place at Chak No 103 NB, where three women were killed and three others were injured allegedly by their parental uncle and his sons due to a property and family dispute.
Upon receiving information of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf rushed to the crime scene, accompanied by forensic teams, to oversee the investigation. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar and Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar also reached the site with a heavy police contingent.
The deceased have been identified as Qamar Batool, Alishba, and Maryam, while the injured women include Nimra, Mafiha, and Zainab. The injured were promptly shifted to hospital for treatment. The incident, which occurred early Tuesday morning, has sent shockwaves through the local community. Police officials assured that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated.
The DPO Sargodha personally visited the hospital to check on the injured victims and vowed that all culprits involved in this gruesome act would be brought to justice.
Recent Stories
Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperatio ..
IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational award ..
Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services
UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology
13 Pakistani companies showcase defence products, technologies at IDEX 2025
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025
Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor man ..
Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA staff directed to cover manholes6 minutes ago
-
Three girls killed, as many injured over property dispute6 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur pays condolence visit to MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal's residence16 minutes ago
-
Fugitive on the run for 17 years arrested from Croatia16 minutes ago
-
Two motorcycles collided on Rewa Road near Sempul, three people injured16 minutes ago
-
Man throws acid on wife, two stepsons16 minutes ago
-
AD&SJ visits Central Jail16 minutes ago
-
Technology advancement imperative for national progress and prosperity: Rana Mashhood16 minutes ago
-
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh26 minutes ago
-
Interactive session on Governance & Public Policy at UoT26 minutes ago
-
IHC questions maintainability of petition for registration of Al-Qadir Trust26 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab 14 in crackdown on illegal weapons, drug dealers26 minutes ago