Three Girls Schools Upgraded
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Three public sector girls schools were upgraded to Govt Associate College for Girls in the district.
According to the notification issued by the Higher education Department, those schools wereupgraded include Govt High school Badiana, Oora and Saidpur.
