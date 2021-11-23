UrduPoint.com

Three Girls Suffering From Cancer To Be Treated Under BPEF: CM Balochistan

Three girls suffering from cancer to be treated under BPEF: CM Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo met with Dost Muhammad resident of Pishin along with his three daughters who were suffering from cancer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo met with Dost Muhammad resident of Pishin along with his three daughters who were suffering from cancer.

According to Chief Minister Secretariat, Chief Minister Balochistan met the father ofthe girlsand and announced that they should be treated under Balochistan Public Endowment Fund (BPEF).

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Balochistan also announced immediate financial assistance for the father of the girls.

