Three got bullet injuries over old enmity

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Three persons were injured as opponents opened fire at them over an old enmity on Dewanwala Hatti Karachi road on Wednesday under the jurisdiction of Ali Purr.

According to Police sources, Muhammad Junaid (43) years, Muhammad Saleem (40) years and Khuda Bux (38)years had an old enmity with Mujahid Abass group on some family issues.

On the day of incident some well equipped persons from Mujahid Abass group opened fire at them and injured them bitterly.

The accused were succeeded to escape from the site. Rescuers along with police reached the spot, shifted the injured to (THQ) Ali purr for necessary treatment and legal formalities, while police concerned registered case against Mujahid Abass group and have started raids to arrest them.

It was necessary to mention that both parties had blood relation with each other and were brawling each other on some family issues for a log time .