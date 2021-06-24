Three govt. bills introduced in Senate

The Senate on Thursday witnessed introduction of three government bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Senate on Thursday witnessed introduction of three government bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration.

The bills introduced in the Upper House of the parliament were the International Court of Justice (review and re-consideration) Bill, 2021; the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Section 4); and the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 (Amendment Section).

All these bills were moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.