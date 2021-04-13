UrduPoint.com
Three Grocery Stores Sealed For Selling Gutka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority sealed three grocery stores for selling prohibited gutka while conducting operation against adulterators and unhygienic food points here Tuesday.

According to DG Food Authority Rifaqat Ali, the sealed points included Intzar karyana store, Ali Inayat Store and Bhutta G drink corner.

During checking, a large quantity of adulterated spices also founded from grocery stores, it was said.

The DG said, action was initiated against violators for failing to meet the food standards defined in the provincial food law.

He said objective behind the operation was to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food for the public, especially on arrival of the holy month Ramzan.

