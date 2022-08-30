Three gunned down in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed over old enmity in two separate incidents here on Tuesday.

Bhakkar city Police said that,Ashraf (gang leader) along with his accomplices fired gunshots and killed Wasim and Naeem,residents of Awan colony.

In another incident, Umair r/o Sargodha city shot Majeed r/o chak 111-SB dead over old rivalry.

Cases were registered while police launch investigation.