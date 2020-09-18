UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Heads Of Police Stations In Islamabad Suspended Over Poor Performance

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:51 PM

Three heads of police stations in Islamabad suspended over poor performance

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed on Friday directed heads of all police stations to improve performance and accelerate efforts for effective policing in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed on Friday directed heads of all police stations to improve performance and accelerate efforts for effective policing in the city.

He stated this while addressing a meeting held following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar to review the performance Station House Officers (SHOs).

SSP (CTD) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (City) Omer Khan, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Virk, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Farooq Amajd Buta, all SDPOs and SHOs were present on the occasion.

The DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed reviewed performance of police officials during the last 45 days and suspended three SHOs over performance issues which included SHO Ramana, Sabzi Mandi and Shehzad town police stations. He also directed to serve show cause notices to SHOs of four police stations including Kohsar, Golra, Tarnol and Industrial area.

He directed to constitute special teams for arrest of proclaimed offenders and evolve effective strategy to counter criminal elements and ensure strict patrolling in their respective areas.

He also gave deadline of 15 days to all police officers to ensure effective policing and said those would continue to serve at police stations showing good performance.

Those not showing satisfactory performance would be transferred to other divisions and no laxity would be tolerated, he added.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability process would remain continue and those showing good performance would be awarded. He also directed for effective crackdown and operation in the city against drug pushers, bootleggers, proclaimed offenders, court absconders and professional alm-seekers.

He also asked to improve security measures around banks and effective patrolling measures to be ensured in the city.

He asked to keep reviewing progress of investigation officers and conduct checking of bikes and vehicles driven without documents.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Buta Progress Saddar Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges creating critical awareness on a ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 170 p ..

4 minutes ago

Indian diplomat turned RAW agent arrested in Germa ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Motorway-rape case: Six sketches of main su ..

38 minutes ago

Engineer Ihtasham Javed elected FCCI president unc ..

4 minutes ago

Greek President to Visit Cyprus September 21-23, M ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.