UrduPoint.com

Three Health Establishments Sealed In ICT

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Three health establishments sealed in ICT

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed three Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed three Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to IHRA, the authority's inspection teams carried out inspections of 42 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Capital Territory during the past two weeks.

Zahir Khan Clinic, Maryam Clinic and Al-Barka Medical Centre were sealed due to malpractices like the absence of qualified medical staff, unhygienic conditions, not getting registration with IHRA, and functioning during the suspension.

IHRA suspended the services of two Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) over different medical non-compliance. The Right Ways Rehab Center and Grow Hair Transplant and Skin Care Clinic were also suspended.

Similarly, 25 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliances and were instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspection team. 12 HCEs were found closed upon arrival by the inspection teams.

IHRA teams are also carrying out zone-wise mapping of healthcare establishments in Islamabad and the mapping of 10 HCEs was conducted over two weeks.

Related Topics

Islamabad

Recent Stories

Russia's Finance Ministry Maintains Budget Deficit ..

Russia's Finance Ministry Maintains Budget Deficit Target at 2% of GDP in 2023 - ..

17 minutes ago
 Necessary to Create Conditions for Dynamic Growth ..

Necessary to Create Conditions for Dynamic Growth of Russia's New Regions - Puti ..

14 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Expects Budget Deficit as ..

Russian Finance Ministry Expects Budget Deficit as Planned in 2023

14 minutes ago
 DC Kamber-Shahdadkot chairs meeting regarding poli ..

DC Kamber-Shahdadkot chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

14 minutes ago
 Whelan's Family Expresses Concerns Russia May Deny ..

Whelan's Family Expresses Concerns Russia May Deny Consular Access to Him

14 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.