Three Healthcare Establishments Sealed In ICT

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 09:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed three Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to IHRA, the authority's inspection teams carried out inspections of 42 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory during the past two weeks.

Zahir Khan Clinic, Maryam Clinic and Al-Barka Medical Centre were sealed due to malpractices like the absence of qualified medical staff, unhygienic conditions, not getting registration with IHRA and functioning during the suspension.

IHRA suspended the services of two Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) over different medical non-compliance. Right Ways Rehab Center and Grow Hair Transplant and Skin Care Clinic were also suspended.

Similarly, 25 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliances and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspections team. 12 HCEs were found closed upon arrival by the inspection teams.

IHRA teams are also carrying out zone-wise mapping of healthcare establishments in Islamabad and the mapping of 10 HCEs was conducted during two weeks.

