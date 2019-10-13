UrduPoint.com
Three HEC Deptt Projects Approved

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 04:20 PM

Three HEC deptt projects approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Three schemes worth Rs 360 million of the higher education commission (HEC) department were approved.

An official of the commissioner office told this scribe here Sunday that a meeting had been held here to discuss three new schemes for providing basic facilities in government colleges.

He stated that construction of a degree college for boys at Wan Bhachran area in Mianwali, provision of facilities in the Women College Bhera and construction of new BS block in Government Ambala College Sargodha were included in the schemes.

The commissioner has approved these schemes in the Divisional Development Committee meeting while directed officials to make sure quality work.

