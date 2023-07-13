Three held, cash, goods recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested three accused involved in the robbery and motorbike snatch with recovering a handsome amount of cash from their possession.

According to DPO Dost Mohammed a special team was formed to clamp down on criminals in the limits of Dajal Police Station and succeeded to arrest the three accused named Javed, son of Jameel, Rafiq son of Mukhtar and Salman son of Malik Hakim.

An amount worth 280,000 was recovered from their possession.

Police said it had distributed the recovered money among the victims who had registered complaints of snatching their money on different occasions.

DPO said the police was all out active to nab criminals to save life and properties of people.

He said all police stations of the concerned jurisdictions were given targets to control crimes and ensure peace within the respective territories.