Open Menu

Three Held, Cash, Goods Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Three held, cash, goods recovered

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested three accused involved in the robbery and motorbike snatch with recovering a handsome amount of cash from their possession.

According to DPO Dost Mohammed a special team was formed to clamp down on criminals in the limits of Dajal Police Station and succeeded to arrest the three accused named Javed, son of Jameel, Rafiq son of Mukhtar and Salman son of Malik Hakim.

An amount worth 280,000 was recovered from their possession.

Police said it had distributed the recovered money among the victims who had registered complaints of snatching their money on different occasions.

DPO said the police was all out active to nab criminals to save life and properties of people.

He said all police stations of the concerned jurisdictions were given targets to control crimes and ensure peace within the respective territories.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Police Station Robbery Money Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

8 minutes ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

30 minutes ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

31 minutes ago
Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

2 hours ago
 Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilg ..

Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilgit today

2 hours ago
 Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate advances innovative clim ..

COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance, leveraging public ..

2 hours ago
 PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan