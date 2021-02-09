Three held; contraband recovered

RENALA KHURD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Okara police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered contraband from their possession.

The police conducted raids in Chak No 54/L and other areas and arrested Inayat Mushtaq, Shahadat Aslam aka Bakra and Mudassar and recovered 6 kg hashish and three motorcycles from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.