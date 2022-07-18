UrduPoint.com

Three Held, Drugs, Arms Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 12:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Risala Police Station on Monday have arrested three outlaws including a motorcycle lifter and a drug peddler.

According to SHO Risala police station Zulfiqar Ahmed, police recovered a pistol, 120 grams of hashish, a stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle.

The accused were identified as Kamran, Riaz and Rafi.

Police registered F.I.Rs against the accused and further investigations was underway.

