Three Held; Drugs, Arms Recovered In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024

Three held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The district police have arrested three accused recovering drugs and illegal arms along with ammunition from their possession during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified actions against criminal elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As part of such actions, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan (SNK) police Station led by SHO Younis Khan arrested accused Taoos Khan son of Abdul Rehman resident of Paniala recovering a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

In another action, the police arrested accused Muhammad Daood son of Gul Din with 127 grams of hashish and accused Tauqeer Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmed with 62 grams of Ice drug.

The separate cases were also registered against the arrested accused.

