Three held, drugs recovered in Quetta and Chaman raids

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested three suspects and recovered heroin and hashish during raids conducted in Quetta and Chaman area of Balochistan.

The ANF spokesperson said on Thursday, the staff of Anti-Narcotics Force, on receiving a tip-off, arrested two women residents of Sukkur while conducting an operation at the bus stop on Saryab Road in Quetta.

A total of 7 kg 200 grams of hashish was recovered from his possession.

The spokesperson further said that during an operation at the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate in Chaman, the ANF arrested the accused the resident of Chaman and recovered 12 kg of heroin from his possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and started further action.