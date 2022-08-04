UrduPoint.com

Three Held During Anti-encroachment Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Three persons were arrested during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration at sector G-11 Markaz on Thursday.

The Assistant commissioner Shalimar supervised the operation while the Federal capital police provided security.

The assistant commissioner directed the directorate of municipal administration (DMA) to remove all encroachments from the Markaz.

He asked the DMA to take strict action against the illegal stall holders and keep the paths open and clean for passers-by and shoppers.

