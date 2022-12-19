Three held during operation against encroachment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Capital Metropolitan Government here on Monday launched a crackdown against encroachment in the city and apprehended three persons for hampering smooth flow of traffic.

As per the directives of Peshawar Director General Arshad Ali Zubair, DDR Noorullah and Chief Demolishing Inspector Qaiserbacha visit Ghanta Ghar, Phandu Road, Khushal Bazar and removed encroachment from the markets.

Inspector Qaiser Bacha warned the shopkeepers to avoid encroachment otherwise strict action would be taken against them.