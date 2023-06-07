Three held during police crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Bohar Gate police during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday nabbed three members of a notorious motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, the Central Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana directed Station House Officer (SHO) Bohar Gate police station Haji Liaqat Ali to launch a comprehensive action against the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious Aqeel gang and arrested three members including the ring leader Muhammad Aqeel, Iftekhar, and Muhammad Imran.

The police have also recovered stolen motorcycles, mobile phones, and cash from their possession.

Further investigations were in the process and more recoveries were expected soon, the spokesman added.