Three Held During Raid On Sheesha Center

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:56 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have raided at `Sheesha Center' on Friday in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi area and arrested three persons, police spokesman said.

Following the information, Ganjmandi Police carried out operation and arrested those were identified as Qaiser, Faisal and Osama.

Police team recovered `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

It is to mention here that an anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

