UrduPoint.com

Three Held For Abducting, Torturing To Death Property Dealer

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Three held for abducting, torturing to death property dealer

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The Wah Saddar Police on Saturday arrested three nominated accused who abducted a property dealer and later thrown his body after brutal torture.

Abdul Rehman- who works as a property dealer in New city area was allegedly abducted by his partner over money issue from the New city area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on December 5 and later his hands and legs tightened with rope, strangled to death body was found from a deserted place near Mirza village in the limits of Attock Saddar Police station on December 7.

Police registered a case against the nominated accused including the deceased partner and other copartners under sections 302, 365, 201, 148, 149, 109 and section 7 of the anti-terrorism act (7-ATA). Police on Saturday arrested the three nominated accused identified as Ahmed Hassan, Bilal and Sohaib.

More Stories From Pakistan

