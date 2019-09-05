UrduPoint.com
Three Held For Alleged Smuggling Of Betel Nuts In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:42 PM

Three held for alleged smuggling of betel nuts in Karachi

Sohrab Goth Police foiled a reported bid to smuggle 25 bags of betel nuts and arrested three as well impounded a four-wheeler pickup

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Sohrab Goth Police foiled a reported bid to smuggle 25 bags of betel nuts and arrested three as well impounded a four-wheeler pickup.

Acting SSP District Malir Muhammad Ali Raza told APP here on Thursday.

SSP Ali Raza said that the Sohrab Goth Police foiled the attempt fine quality from Jamali Bridge.

The accused were identified as Bashir Khan, Imdad and Ayaz who said to be involved in transportation of the betel nuts through vehicle to Karachi from other parts of the country, meant for manufacturing hazardous Gutka/Mawa (Chewing Tobacco).

The police registered a case and informed customs authorities to look into the matter for further legal proceedings.

