Open Menu

Three Held For Assaulting Trans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Three held for assaulting trans

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Three suspects involved in the attempted abduction and assault of a transgender were arrested in Vehari,here on Monday.

Police said that the suspects--Rana Phool,Rana Moon and others assaulted Shahzadi alias Ramzan in public on April 23 as well as tried to abduct her after she refuse to befriend them.

Daniwal police team quickly responded to the incident, registered a case and launched a legal investigation.

Following the attack,the suspects went into hiding.

However,professional teams, using modern technology, traced and arrested three accused-- Atif and Imran from Hasilpur and Tahir Javed from Arifwala.

Police were conducting raids at various locations to arrest the remaining accomplices.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

14 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

14 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

14 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

15 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

15 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

15 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

15 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

15 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

16 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

16 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

18 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan