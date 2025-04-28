Three Held For Assaulting Trans
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Three suspects involved in the attempted abduction and assault of a transgender were arrested in Vehari,here on Monday.
Police said that the suspects--Rana Phool,Rana Moon and others assaulted Shahzadi alias Ramzan in public on April 23 as well as tried to abduct her after she refuse to befriend them.
Daniwal police team quickly responded to the incident, registered a case and launched a legal investigation.
Following the attack,the suspects went into hiding.
However,professional teams, using modern technology, traced and arrested three accused-- Atif and Imran from Hasilpur and Tahir Javed from Arifwala.
Police were conducting raids at various locations to arrest the remaining accomplices.
Credible intelligence shows India intends military action against Pakistan in next 24-36 hours: Tara ..6 hours ago
'Uraan Pakistan' to make country $1 trillion economy: Ahsan Iqbal9 hours ago
Three killed in separate incidents in Attock9 hours ago
CM Bugti lauds security forces successful operation in Turbat9 hours ago
DC Chiniot reviews cleanliness, health, education initiatives9 hours ago
Attock residents show solidarity with armed forces10 hours ago
Junkyard, cottage factory catch fire10 hours ago
Goods transport owners seek immediate measures to end road blockade10 hours ago
Modern technologies to increase agri productivity: Dr Zulfiqar Ali10 hours ago
Senate voices national unity in message to India: Dr Tariq10 hours ago
RWMC to provide sanitation services at twin cities' Railway stations10 hours ago