Three held for assaulting trans

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Three suspects involved in the attempted abduction and assault of a transgender were arrested in Vehari,here on Monday.

Police said that the suspects--Rana Phool,Rana Moon and others assaulted Shahzadi alias Ramzan in public on April 23 as well as tried to abduct her after she refuse to befriend them.

Daniwal police team quickly responded to the incident, registered a case and launched a legal investigation.

Following the attack,the suspects went into hiding.

However,professional teams, using modern technology, traced and arrested three accused-- Atif and Imran from Hasilpur and Tahir Javed from Arifwala.

Police were conducting raids at various locations to arrest the remaining accomplices.