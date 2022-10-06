Three held for brandishing arms in video clip

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested three for brandishing firearms through video clip in limits of Seet Pur Police Station located in tehsil Alipur.

According to the spokesman, DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah took the action after the video became viral in tehsil Alipur.

SHO of Seet Pur Police Station arrested the outlaws identified as Muhammad Raza, Imran and Zulqarnain and registered separate cases against them.

A Kalashnikov of 30 bore and two pistols including ammunition were recovered from them.