Three held for decanting gas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three shopkeepers over running illegal business of decanting gas and also sealed mini agencies.

Police said on Wednesday that police teams conducted raids at Kundaan and Shahpur city and arrested3 shopkeepers identified as Hamid, Muhammad Khalid and Azhar and seized 6 dozens cylinders and other equipments.

Cases have been registered against the accused.