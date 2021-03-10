UrduPoint.com
Three Held For Decanting Gas

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three shopkeepers over running illegal business of decanting gas and also sealed mini agencies.

Police said on Wednesday that police teams conducted raids at Kundaan and Shahpur city and arrested3 shopkeepers identified as Hamid, Muhammad Khalid and Azhar and seized 6 dozens cylinders and other equipments.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

