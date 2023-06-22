Three held for decanting gas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Three shopkeepers were booked over running illegal business of decanting gas in and around the city on Thursday.

According to official sources, Civil Defence Officer Irfanul Haq along with his team checked various shops and sealed Bilal LPG gas shop at Ismailwala; Najeebullahgas shop, Farhan Ahmad diesel and petrol agency in Bhakkar city.

Police concerned have registered cases against the violators.