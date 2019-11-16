Three held for decanting in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) -:The Civil Defence team caught three shopkeepers while decanting illegally at various parts of the city.

Official sources said here Saturday that during raids, the team arrested Abu Sufyan from Awan chowk, Muhammad Riaz from Dogar Chowk and Asif from Chak No 215-RB.

Cases have been registered.