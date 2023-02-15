Three held for decanting LPG illegally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested three persons for illegally decanting the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into cylinders and selling petrol.

According to a police spokesperson, gas cylinders and decanting equipment were recovered during a crackdown, adding that airport police arrested three persons, identified as Asif, Munir and Naseer, for refilling the gas cylinders illegally.

He said the police had registered separate cases against the suspects and further investigations were underway. SP Potohar appreciated the performance of police teams adding that that action will be continued against the law-breaking elements.