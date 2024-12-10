Three Held For Displaying Arms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three people
for possessing illegal weapons.
Choubara police district Layyah, arrested Zainul Hassan
and Waqas Azam, and recovered a rifle and a pistol from
their possession, respectively.
The police also arrested
Ehtesham Akhtar, a resident of Chak No. 379 TDA, and
recovered a pistol from his possession.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCP dismayed over remarks of PTI Counsel; accepts petition for Judicial Commission1 minute ago
-
5 outlaws held during operation conducted in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
LHC rejects Sheikh Rasheed acquittal in GHQ Gate Attack case1 minute ago
-
Man held with liquor12 minutes ago
-
DC for clearing dues of sugarcane growers12 minutes ago
-
Seven held in crackdown against encroachments, smoke-emitting vehicles12 minutes ago
-
Open manholes covered in Jaranwala: AC41 minutes ago
-
CPO inaugurates gym for police personnel41 minutes ago
-
Punjab committed to long-term partnership with China: Maryam Nawaz51 minutes ago
-
Shazia Mari inaugurates pediatric ICU and hemophilia ward at civil hospital Sanghar51 minutes ago
-
SCP rejects petition to shift Founder PTI to KP51 minutes ago
-
'Open Day' held at Governor House to resolve problems51 minutes ago