Three held for displaying arms

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three people

for possessing illegal weapons.

Choubara police district Layyah, arrested Zainul Hassan

and Waqas Azam, and recovered a rifle and a pistol from

their possession, respectively.

The police also arrested

Ehtesham Akhtar, a resident of Chak No. 379 TDA, and

recovered a pistol from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.