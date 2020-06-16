Three held for displaying weapons through video

Jhang Bazaar police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three youth for displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Jhang Bazaar police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three youth for displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

The accused are: Owais, Mushtaq residents of Raheem Town and Abdullah resident of Afghan Abad.

After being viral of video, City Police Officer Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry took strict notice and directed the police to arrestthe accused without any delay.

The police have recovered weapons from their possession.