UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Held For Displaying Weapons Through Video

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 07:18 PM

Three held for displaying weapons through video

Jhang Bazaar police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three youth for displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Jhang Bazaar police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three youth for displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

The accused are: Owais, Mushtaq residents of Raheem Town and Abdullah resident of Afghan Abad.

After being viral of video, City Police Officer Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry took strict notice and directed the police to arrestthe accused without any delay.

The police have recovered weapons from their possession.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Social Media Jhang From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to implement ..

5 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Iraqi Minister of Culture discuss ..

20 minutes ago

‘Harassment, threats to diplomat staff become ro ..

22 minutes ago

Citizen injured in result of unprovoked firing by ..

30 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz starts apolitical account of Instagra ..

47 minutes ago

UAE, UK discuss cultural ties

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.