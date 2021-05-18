UrduPoint.com
Three Held For Doing Wheelie

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Headmarala police arrested three youths for doing wheelie on main city roads here on Tuesday.

In a crackdown against wheelie, the police arrested Ramzan, Adnan and Gulfam from various parts of the district for showing off stunts on their bikes on Headmarala Road.

The police have taken their motorcycles into custody.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

