Three held for electricity theft in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three persons for electricity theft in different areas of the Tehsil Pasrur.

According to police, on the report of gepco officials, the police arrested Nasir, Khalid and Iqbal for stealing electricity direct from main lines.

Cases have been registered against the accused.