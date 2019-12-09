UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Held For Electricity Theft In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:09 PM

Three held for electricity theft in Sialkot

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three persons for electricity theft in different areas of the Tehsil Pasrur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three persons for electricity theft in different areas of the Tehsil Pasrur.

According to police, on the report of gepco officials, the police arrested Nasir, Khalid and Iqbal for stealing electricity direct from main lines.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Nasir Pasrur From GEPCO

Recent Stories

References about BRT, Malam Jabba are ready: NAB C ..

11 minutes ago

WADA Recommendations on Russia Not Covering 2020 W ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Provide to US Guarantees of Noninv ..

7 minutes ago

Commissioner asks WASA to conduct official water c ..

7 minutes ago

UK economic growth likely to slow to 1 pct in 2020 ..

5 minutes ago

'NAB to achieve successes against corruption in 6 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.