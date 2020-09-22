UrduPoint.com
Three Held For Exhibiting Weapons On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Kohsar police have arrested three persons for exhibiting weapons on social media and recovered one gun, two pistols and ammunition from them.

According to details, a team of Kohsar police station including Sub-Inspector Nawazish Ali, ASI Rashid Mehmud and others nabbed three persons identified as Abdul Raheem, Mirza Nauman and Abul Rehman.

They were involved in making videos during sheesha smoking along with weapons with them. Police team also recovered one MP-5 gun, two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession. Further investigation was underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin has announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team who arrested them.

