UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Held For Extorting Money From Animals Dealers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Three held for extorting money from animals dealers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Three people were caught while extorting money from sellers of sacrificial animals at cattle market Nia Moana on Tuesday night.

On a tip-off, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari and police raided and arrested three people identified as Rehman Nasir, Afzal and Muhammad Usman.

The accused had barricaded the entrypoint of cattle market by impersonating themselves as government contractors and were receiving money as parking and entry fee from sellers and buyers of the sacrificial animals.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Money Market From Government

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

60 minutes ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

1 hour ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners ahead of ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.