Three held for extorting money from animals dealers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Three people were caught while extorting money from sellers of sacrificial animals at cattle market Nia Moana on Tuesday night.

On a tip-off, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari and police raided and arrested three people identified as Rehman Nasir, Afzal and Muhammad Usman.

The accused had barricaded the entrypoint of cattle market by impersonating themselves as government contractors and were receiving money as parking and entry fee from sellers and buyers of the sacrificial animals.

A case has been registered against the accused.