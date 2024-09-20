Three held for fraudulent activities at BISP Centre

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Three alleged outlaws including a man and his wife were held for fraudulent activities at Benazir Income Support Programme Centre (BISP) in Jatoe.

According to BISP sources here on Friday, a retailer named Muhammad Asif was distributing the amounts among the women, recommended by his wife Beenish Fatima and another agent Ghulam Mujtuba, and ignoring many other deserving women who were visiting the Centre.

Upon receiving complaints,Assistant Director Rashid Zafar visited the Centre and found women's complaints true. Following application, police concerned arrested the accused and registered case.

Further investigation was underway.