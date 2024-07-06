Three Held For Fraudulently Drawing Funds From BISP
Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) In a joint operation by the Special Branch and police in Daira Din Panah on Saturday, three retailers involved in fraudulently withdrawing funds from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) were arrested and a case has been registered against them.
Assistant Director BISP Kot Addu Umar Javed, with the assistance of the police and Special Branch, apprehended three retailers named Mehr Javed, Rana Kashif, and Fakhruddin red handed while they were extracting funds fraudulently by breaking the device's location.
The Daira Din Panah Police Station has registered a case against the three accused on the complaint of Assistant Director BISP Umar Javed and taken them into custody.
