Three held for gas decanting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three persons for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday. According to detail, Morgah police conducted raid and arrested Muhammad Zareen, Adil and Muhammad Waseem for gas refilling and recovered filling instruments from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer RPO Dr. Suhail Habeeb Tajik has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and no one would be allowed to sell petrol openly in market that could be cause of major accidents and devastation.