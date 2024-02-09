Open Menu

Three Held For Gas Decanting

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 11:40 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Three shopkeepers were booked over running illegal business of gas decanting in the city,here on Friday.

According to official sources,Civil Defence team checked various shops and found that three shopkeepers namely- Arshad,Riaz and Gulzar were involved in LPG gas decanting.

Cases were registered against the violators.

