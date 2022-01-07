UrduPoint.com

Three Held For Getting Extortion From Rickshaw-driver

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Three held for getting extortion from Rickshaw-driver

Seetal Mari police have arrested three outlaws for getting extortion from a rickshaw-driver and torturing him over resistance here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Seetal Mari police have arrested three outlaws for getting extortion from a rickshaw-driver and torturing him over resistance here on Friday.

Taking action on the application of a auto-rickshaw driver namely Muhammad Akhtar s/o Muhammad Akram about the demand of extortion and torture by the criminals, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider directed Seetal Mari police to arrest the criminals at the earliest.

A police team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Hassan Jahangir conducted raids and arrested three extortionists Muhammad Azam s/o Ameer Ali, Rana Umer Gull s/o Muhammad Yasin and Luqman s/o Zulifqar.

The criminals were presented before the court and get approval of four-days physical remand of the criminals, police source said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the criminals were collecting extortion money from different auto-rickshaw drivers. They tortured complainant and snatched cash from him in premises of Seetal Mari police stations.

The CPO said in a statement that extortionists would be treated with iron hands adding that safety of public lives and properties was top priority and there was zero tolerance policy on it.

