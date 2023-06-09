Three held for harassing women

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Murree Police in an operation on Friday managed to net three accused for allegedly harassing women.

According to a police spokesman, the arrested accused were identified as Usman, Rashid and Abdullah.

The vehicle used by the accused was also impounded by Murree Police, he said adding, a case had been registered against the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Saddar hailed the immediate action of Murree Police.

Harassment of women and children would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against those found involved in such crimes, said SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar.