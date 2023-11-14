Open Menu

Three Held For Hundi Business, Spurious Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) FIA Peshawar Zone Operations during various crackdowns against illegal money exchangers and counterfeit drugs on Tuesday apprehended three accused and recovered spurious drugs and foreign and local currencies.

According to FIA, a team of Anti-Corruption Circle and Commercial Banking Circle during a raid in Shuba bazar arrested an accused Kifayatullah for selling and delivering counterfeit and unregistered medicines.

In another operation in Sarafa bazaar here, two illegal money exchangers identified as Fakhr Azam and Mohammad Azam were arrested and an amount of Rs 2.5 million and records of hundi were recovered.

FIA registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

