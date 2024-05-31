Open Menu

Three Held For Illegal Currency Exchange

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), circles of Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan apprehended three accused involved in hawala hundi and illegal trade of Currency exchange, official source said.

The accused namely Manzoor Hussain, Abdul Majid and Fahad Javed were arrested from Multan and DG Khan districts. The accused used to operate business of currency exchange without licence. The money recovered from them was counted more than Rs1,450,000 and 10,500 Saudi Riyal.

prize bonds worth Rs. 1,081,750 was also recovered from the possession of the accused who used to receive lists of hawala hundai from Dubai.

mobile phones and cheque books were also recovered during investigation. Manzoor Hussain and Abdul Majid, reported to be part of global network involved in the crime.

Investigation was started with raids being conducted to arrest other accomplices of accused involved in the criminal activity.

