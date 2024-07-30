Three held for illegal currency exchange

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested three people

involved in 'Hawala' and illegal Currency exchange activities from the

provincial capital, recovering millions of rupees.

On a tip-off, a team of FIA raided various areas and arrested Haris

Mahmood, Muhammad Asghar, and Fazal Wahid from Hall Road and

Nolakha Bazaar, for their involvement in illicit hawala network and

recovered over Rs 11.9 million from them. The authorities also seized

documents related to hawala operations, including records, registers,

receipts, and mobile phones.

Further investigation was underway.