Three held for illegal delivery of petrol, gas refilling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested three persons for illegal delivery of petrol and refilling of gas cylinders and recovered 800 liters petrol, gas cylinders and measuring instruments from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Sunday.

Taxila police during course of action, arrested two persons identified as Tehzeeb Ehtesham and Ashfaq Hussain who were openly delivering petrol.

800 liters of petrol was recovered from their possession.

The accused were used to deliver and sell petrol illegally. Similarly, Race Course police arrested the accused namely Muhammad Ali for illegally refilling gas cylinders. The police recovered electric forks and other measuring instruments from their custody.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

The SP Pothohar appreciated the performance of police teams.