Three held for illegal Falcon hunting

The Wildlife Department in Layyah successfully thwarted an illegal falcon hunting attempt at Khanwala Patan, arresting three hunters and imposing a fine of Rs 130,000 on the violators

According to officials of the wildlife department, the operation was led by Inspector Muhammad Jamshed along with his team, who not only apprehended the suspects on the spot but also confiscated the equipment used in the unlawful activity.

Inspector Jamshed while speaking on the occasion said that the preservation of wildlife remains a foremost priority, stressing that hunting of endangered species was strictly banned. He further appealed to the public to play their role in protecting natural resources by reporting such violators.

