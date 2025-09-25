Three Held For Illegal Falcon Hunting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:32 PM
The Wildlife Department in Layyah successfully thwarted an illegal falcon hunting attempt at Khanwala Patan, arresting three hunters and imposing a fine of Rs 130,000 on the violators
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Wildlife Department in Layyah successfully thwarted an illegal falcon hunting attempt at Khanwala Patan, arresting three hunters and imposing a fine of Rs 130,000 on the violators.
According to officials of the wildlife department, the operation was led by Inspector Muhammad Jamshed along with his team, who not only apprehended the suspects on the spot but also confiscated the equipment used in the unlawful activity.
Inspector Jamshed while speaking on the occasion said that the preservation of wildlife remains a foremost priority, stressing that hunting of endangered species was strictly banned. He further appealed to the public to play their role in protecting natural resources by reporting such violators.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
Martyred inspector paid tribute on death anniversary
Uzbek President meets compatriots and fellows of “El Yurt Umidi” foundation ..
Surgeries to begin at Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center Murree next week: minister
Three held for illegal Falcon hunting
227th Urs: three day celebrations of Hazrat Waris Shah conclude
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with Kuwaiti think-tank RRC
EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition to empower sustainable constr ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam
Turkish envoy stresses stronger Pakistan–Turkiye cooperation in education
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, digital media experts discuss yo ..
Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar appointed as Director ICM for second consecutive tenure
Pakistan's flaxseed production may revive with Chinese high-yield varieties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyred inspector paid tribute on death anniversary1 minute ago
-
Uzbek President meets compatriots and fellows of “El Yurt Umidi” foundation in US2 minutes ago
-
Three held for illegal Falcon hunting2 minutes ago
-
227th Urs: three day celebrations of Hazrat Waris Shah conclude2 minutes ago
-
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with Kuwaiti think-tank RRC7 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy stresses stronger Pakistan–Turkiye cooperation in education5 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, digital media experts discuss youth empowerment5 minutes ago
-
Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar appointed as Director ICM for second consecutive tenure5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army shatters India’s arrogance: Barrister Saif5 minutes ago
-
Food authority takes action against unsafe meat in Muzaffargarh33 minutes ago
-
IHC directs NCCIA to form rules for regularization of employees33 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits special education and rehabilitation centers34 minutes ago