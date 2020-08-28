Three held for illegal gas refilling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The police have conducted various raids at illegal gas re-filling points here Friday arrested the culprits and seized filling instruments.

According to a Police spokesman, Naseerabad police during a course of action apprehended Yousaf Khan, Muhammad Ilyas and Mehmood Gul on the charges of filling gas illegally besides recovered nine cylinders and gas felling instruments from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Meanwhile, City Police officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders.