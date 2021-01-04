Three held for illegal LPG decanting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested three shopkeepers on charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of the city.

A police spokesperson said that the police raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested three shopkeepers from Gungmandi, Westridge and Saddar Baroni police station areas and caught the accused while they were illegally decanting gas.

He said, Muhammad Rizwan, Najeebullah and Waqar Zaib were sent behind the bars.

Police have registered cases against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

He said, Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids to check and stop the illegalbusiness of LPG in Rawalpindi district as a large number of gas refilling shops were not following the safety measures and putting the lives of the citizens at risk.