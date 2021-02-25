UrduPoint.com
Three Held For Illegal LPG Decanting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:20 PM

Rawalpindi police have arrested three shopkeepers on charges of violating the safety measures and decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested three shopkeepers on charges of violating the safety measures and decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of the city.

A police spokesperson said that the police raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested three shopkeepers from Saddar Baroni police station areas and caught the accused while they were illegally decanting gas.

He said, Hassan Zaib, Tahir Mehmood and Aftab were sent behind the bars.

Police have registered cases against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

He said, Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids to check and stop the illegal business of LPG in Rawalpindi district as a large number of gas refilling shops were not following the safety measures and putting the lives of the citizens at risk.

